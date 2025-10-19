2 critically injured in West Side crash; woman arrested, accused of intoxication assault, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 34-year-old woman was arrested after a high-speed crash on the West Side left two people in critical condition, including a 4-year-old child, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday at South San Marcos and South Laredo streets.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, the woman’s vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, crossed through the intersection and collided with another person’s vehicle. Her vehicle caught fire after the collision, the report states.

The 4-year-old child, who police said was a passenger in the woman’s vehicle, was not properly secured and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

Police evaluated the woman at the scene and determined she was under the influence, the report states. She was arrested on charges of intoxication assault and endangering a child, SAPD said.

The investigation is ongoing.

