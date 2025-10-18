1 killed, 1 injured in crash on Interstate 35 on Northeast Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed and another was injured in a crash on Interstate 35 on the Northeast Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. Saturday on the southbound lanes of I-35 at Rittiman Road.

Recommended Videos

SAFD said the person was pronounced dead at the scene. The second person was taken to a hospital, and their condition remains unknown.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, three southbound lanes remain blocked, and the right lane is open as of 4:15 p.m.

A crash was reported on the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 at Rittiman Road on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (TxDOT)

Drivers should expect possible delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.

It’s unclear what caused the crash. KSAT has reached out to the San Antonio Police Department for more information.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read also: