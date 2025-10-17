Man drove 50 mph over speed limit before causing deadly crash in west Bexar County, affidavit says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man was driving 50 miles per hour over the speed limit before allegedly causing a crash that killed a person and seriously injured another in west Bexar County, according to an arrest affidavit.

Randy Isaac Ovalle, 38, was charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault in connection with the crash that happened on Feb. 9 at the State Highway 211 and Potranco Road intersection, the affidavit states.

Ovalle was arrested on Thursday and subsequently booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, with a bond totaling $200,000, court records show.

Ovalle allegedly reached speeds near 100 miles per hour before crash

A witness informed investigators that the driver of a Toyota Camry, identified as Ovalle, ran a red light and struck a Ford Explorer, BCSO-issued documents said.

The driver and passenger of the Ford Explorer, as well as Ovalle, were hospitalized following the collision.

According to the affidavit, the passenger of the Ford Explorer was pronounced dead at an area hospital. The driver suffered multiple injuries that required surgery, including a shattered ankle, broken arms and a broken wrist.

On the day after the crash, documents state that a nurse told a Bexar County sheriff’s deputy that Ovalle had alcohol in his system.

The deputy then obtained a search warrant for Ovalle’s blood draw from the hospital and submitted the findings for testing.

An investigator wrote in the affidavit that the airbag control module from the Toyota Camry indicated that Ovalle was driving 96 miles per hour one second before the crash.

The speed limit on State Highway 211 is 45 miles per hour, the affidavit noted.

Ovalle’s toxicology results showed that his blood alcohol level was more than double the legal limit, BCSO-issued documents said.

