TCEQ to assess Guajolote Ranch wastewater plant proposal amid community backlash

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Guajolote Ranch, the controversial proposed development in northwest Bexar County, will be discussed at the state level on Wednesday.

The issue opponents have been fighting is a wastewater treatment facility that will be built directly over the Helotes Creek watershed, which supplies San Antonio with its drinking water.

Recommended Videos

KSAT has been following this story since 2024.

Since then, we have done over 20 stories, hearing from residents, scientists, state and local leaders about the possible impacts of this proposed development, which would bring 3,000 homes to 1,100 acres, just north of Grey Forest.

>> Why is the proposed Guajolote Ranch project in NW Bexar County facing backlash? KSAT Explains

Lennar Homes, a Florida-based developer, is the company behind the project.

Opponents’ most significant concern is the requirement for a wastewater treatment plant, which would be necessary to accompany the project. This plant would process, clean, and treat sewage, then discharge it into Helotes Creek.

That creek feeds into the Trinity and Edwards aquifers, which are part of the drinking water supply for nearly 2.5 million people across South Central Texas and parts of the Hill Country.

The Edwards Aquifer makes up 15% of San Antonio’s water supply.

That’s what makes this an issue for the city of San Antonio, even though the development is well outside city limits.

A study was paid for by the City of San Antonio in 2020 and found that adding a wastewater treatment system in this location would “significantly degrade the watershed and the quality of water recharging the Edwards aquifer.”

Researchers who have spoken to KSAT said that not only does the treatment process have to be absolutely perfect every time to produce drinking water free of bacteria and waste, but the treated water also doesn’t always eliminate forever chemicals in wastewater, which can cause health issues such as cancer.

>> San Antonio’s drinking water at risk if Guajolote Ranch development is built, expert says

We have reached out to Lennar multiple times, but have only received a response from them once regarding this issue. Lennar said they have plans in place to prevent pollution of the Edwards Aquifer and San Antonio’s drinking water.

The permits that would allow this wastewater treatment plant lie in the hands of the state, and on Wednesday, we will hear the commission’s stance for the first time.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality will consider the application, hear from attorneys representing the operator of the wastewater treatment facility and from residents opposing the development.

Then the commissioners will discuss and then make that decision during the Wednesday morning meeting.

KSAT will be in Austin covering this meeting and bringing updates on air and online regarding the decision, and will also speak with all the stakeholders involved.

Read more: