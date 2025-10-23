Spacecon San Antonio to take over Freeman Coliseum this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Spacecon San Antonio will land again this weekend at the Freeman Coliseum, bringing with it a star-studded line-up sure to appeal to any science-fiction fandom.

Celebrities from “Battlestar Galactica,” “Star Wars” and the Marvel franchise will be in attendance. A full guest list is available here.

The event begins Friday, Oct. 24, and runs through Oct. 26. Hours for the event, according to the Spacecon website, are:

Friday, October 24 – 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (VIPs Enter at 11:30 a.m.)

Saturday, October 25 – 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (VIPs Enter at 10:30 a.m.)

Sunday, October 26 – 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (VIPs Enter at 8:45 a.m.)

Celebrities from “Battlestar Galactica,” “Star Wars” and the “Avengers” movies will be in attendance. A full guest list is available here.

While parking is available on site, the event’s website notes guests should expect heavy traffic on Sunday. Bus service to the Freeman Coliseum through the VIA Metropolitan Transit route 24 is encouraged.

During KSAT’s GMSA+ stream at 8 a.m. on Thursday morning, the YouTuber behind the channel Star Wars Theory joined to discuss his channel and being a guest at this year’s Spacecon.

Watch below to hear the interview and watch KSAT’s Japhanie Gray and Stephanie Serna have their own Duel of the Fates:

For more information on photo ops, autographs and to view the event schedule, click here.