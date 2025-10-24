Colin Allred seeks U.S. Senate seat, pledges to ‘un-rig’ system for working Texans

SAN ANTONIO – Former U.S. Rep. Colin Allred says his latest campaign for U.S. Senate is about fighting for ordinary Texans — the working families who, like the one he grew up in, have had a hard time making ends meet despite doing everything right.

Raised by a single mother who taught in Dallas public schools, Allred said his upbringing shaped his drive to serve.

“I was raised by a single mom. We struggled, but I had some help,” he said. “Because of the people who helped me growing up, I’ve been able to do what I’ve done.”

Allred, who played football at Baylor University and briefly in the NFL before becoming a civil rights lawyer, entered public service after law school. He worked under the Obama administration and later served in Congress, where he focused on veterans’ issues and affordability for working families.

San Antonio, he said, has long been close to his heart — from attending high school math competitions in the city to championing funding for veterans’ medical facilities statewide.

“San Antonio has got a spirit of its own,” Allred said. “It’s got an incredible culture; the food is wonderful. What’s there not to like?”

Now seeking to unseat Republican Sen. John Cornyn, Allred is pitching himself as a “workhorse, not a show horse,” emphasizing policy over partisanship.

Last election cycle, Allred unsuccessfully tried to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz. This time around, he plans to do things differently.

He said his campaign will center on affordability — addressing rising costs in health care, housing, and everyday goods — and restoring faith in institutions that many Texans feel have stopped working for them.

“Even as the stock market’s setting records, people are bringing home less,” Allred said. “If you’re working hard and playing by the rules, you should be able to get ahead.”

Allred argues that the system is “rigged” in favor of the wealthy and politically connected. His platform includes banning gerrymandering, expanding voting rights, and overturning Citizens United, the Supreme Court decision that allows unlimited corporate spending in elections.

“It shouldn’t be that billionaires can drown out the voices of ordinary folks like my mom, who could only give $10 a month,” he said.

For Allred, connecting with voters means showing up in person — visiting coffee shops, construction sites, and football games to talk directly with Texans about their concerns.

Health care, he said, remains a top issue.

“People are working harder and harder for less,” he said. “We need to make life a little more affordable for working families.”

Allred, whose family roots trace back to Brownsville, said he feels a personal connection to South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley. He said he’s frustrated when national leaders use border communities as political talking points.

“If you want to point out problems, fine. But what are you doing to solve them?” he said.

Allred has faced tough races before — notably defeating a 22-year Republican incumbent to win his Dallas-area congressional seat in 2018 — and says that experience gives him confidence heading into a statewide contest.

“I know I can win this election,” he said. “This is about making sure we have a senator who will represent all of us.”