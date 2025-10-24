Suspect in custody after attempted kidnapping on Highway 281, constable’s office says

The post states that the suspect was taken into custody at the scene and is currently hospitalized.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Constable’s Office Precinct 1 said a suspect is in custody in connection with an attempted kidnapping on the North Side.

In a Facebook post, the constable’s office stated that the incident happened on Thursday on U.S. Highway 281 northbound near the St. Mary’s Street on-ramp.

A deputy had stopped on the highway to investigate after several people attempted to get his attention.

The post said that witnesses told the deputy about the attempted kidnapping and pointed to the suspect.

According to the witnesses, the suspect jumped into a vehicle and tried to take an infant from the back seat as the mother attended to the child.

According to the constable’s office, the suspect faces unspecified charges once released from the hospital.

