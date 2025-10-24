Suspect in custody after attempted kidnapping on Highway 281, constable’s office says The suspect allegedly tried to take an infant from the back seat as the mother attended to the child The post states that the suspect was taken into custody at the scene and is currently hospitalized. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Constable’s Office Precinct 1 said a suspect is in custody in connection with an attempted kidnapping on the North Side. In a Facebook post, the constable’s office stated that the incident happened on Thursday on U.S. Highway 281 northbound near the St. Mary’s Street on-ramp.
A deputy had stopped on the highway to investigate after several people attempted to get his attention.
The post said that witnesses told the deputy about the attempted kidnapping and pointed to the suspect.
According to the witnesses, the suspect jumped into a vehicle and tried to take an infant from the back seat as the mother attended to the child.
The post states that the suspect was taken into custody at the scene and is currently hospitalized.
According to the constable’s office, the suspect faces unspecified charges once released from the hospital.
More crime coverage on KSAT
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
Rocky Garza headshot
Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.
SAFD investigating after palm trees set on fire at PicaPica Plaza ▶ 0:40 SAFD investigating after palm trees set on fire at PicaPica Plaza James Talarico shares his favorite things about Texas ▶ 1:48 James Talarico shares his favorite things about Texas New Braunfels ISD libraries to reopen Monday, 81 books flagged for further review ▶ 1:31 New Braunfels ISD libraries to reopen Monday, 81 books flagged for further review Young victim of domestic violence home speaks up for children trapped in the cycle ▶ 1:06 Young victim of domestic violence home speaks up for children trapped in the cycle Family of former soldier nearly killed in 2017 hit-and-run crash wants prison time for driver ▶ 1:33 Family of former soldier nearly killed in 2017 hit-and-run crash wants prison time for driver What to know before attending ‘one of the busiest weekends of the year’ in downtown SA ▶ 0:49 What to know before attending ‘one of the busiest weekends of the year’ in downtown SA Man arrested, accused of murdering San Antonio boxer in 2019, SAPD says ▶ 1:25 Man arrested, accused of murdering San Antonio boxer in 2019, SAPD says Bexar County family survives drive-by shooting; their 16-year-old son named among suspects ▶ 2:08 Bexar County family survives drive-by shooting; their 16-year-old son named among suspects TCEQ approves wastewater facility permit over Helotes Creek watershed ▶ 2:16 TCEQ approves wastewater facility permit over Helotes Creek watershed Filmmaker Scott Duncan discusses upcoming documentary on brother Tim Duncan ahead of premiere ▶ 0:40 Filmmaker Scott Duncan discusses upcoming documentary on brother Tim Duncan ahead of premiere Business owner pleads guilty to stealing $50K from families who ordered cemetery headstones ▶ 1:05 Business owner pleads guilty to stealing $50K from families who ordered cemetery headstones Cost of convenience: Is it cheaper to shop curbside or in-store? ▶ 1:39 Cost of convenience: Is it cheaper to shop curbside or in-store? San Antonio woman says she’s still waiting for city to pay after crash with SAPD employee ▶ 1:20 San Antonio woman says she’s still waiting for city to pay after crash with SAPD employee 🦞 This is luxury on a bun — the Surf & Turf Burger from Ostra in downtown San Antonio 🤤 ▶ 0:34 🦞 This is luxury on a bun — the Surf & Turf Burger from Ostra in downtown San Antonio 🤤 Elsewhere Too scales back ‘family friendly’ hours after new location damaged during opening week ▶ 0:18 Elsewhere Too scales back ‘family friendly’ hours after new location damaged during opening week Kendall County Women’s Shelter expands services amid rising demand, funding challenges ▶ 0:37 Kendall County Women’s Shelter expands services amid rising demand, funding challenges Spurs still won’t say if relocation on the line as early voting for arena funding begins ▶ 0:59 Spurs still won’t say if relocation on the line as early voting for arena funding begins Celebrate the holiday season at The Rock at La Cantera ▶ 0:50 Celebrate the holiday season at The Rock at La Cantera Crews kick off East Wing demolition to make way for new White House ballroom ▶ 1:09 Crews kick off East Wing demolition to make way for new White House ballroom Early voting opens Monday; Devan Karp tests wait times ▶ 0:36 Early voting opens Monday; Devan Karp tests wait times Legacy Elementary School opens to students on Monday ▶ 0:58 Legacy Elementary School opens to students on Monday 🌿 San Antonio school uses farming curriculum to educate students ▶ 0:31 🌿 San Antonio school uses farming curriculum to educate students Dog starts fire with lithium battery ▶ 0:26 Dog starts fire with lithium battery What to know about voting in the Nov. 4 election in Bexar County ▶ 1:04 What to know about voting in the Nov. 4 election in Bexar County North Side neighbors voice frustration with sidewalk issues ▶ 1:17 North Side neighbors voice frustration with sidewalk issues Previous photo Next photo