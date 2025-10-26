Kerrville officials plan to remove crosswalk paintings in accordance with Gov. Abbott directive

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks to the media following a bill signing as Texas senators debate a bill on a redrawn U.S. congressional map during a special session in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas, Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

KERRVILLE, Texas – The City of Kerrville said it is working to remove crosswalk art from three well-trafficked intersections after Governor Greg Abbott threatened to withhold funding from any Texas city who doesn’t comply with the order.

Earlier this month, the governor directed the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to enforce the removal of “any and all political ideologies” from streets statewide.

Non-standard surface markings, signage and signals that “do not directly support traffic control or safety” are prohibited, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Symbols, flags or other markings “conveying social, political, or ideological messages” are also banned, the release stated, citing “federal and state guidelines for roadway safety.”

However, in Kerrville’s case, officials said their painted crosswalks are only of the Guadalupe River.

“We have three intersections with some cool blue shades of paint in between white markings,” Kerrville Assistant City Manager Michael Hornes told KSAT on Friday. “They are meant to represent the Guadalupe River here in Kerrville.”

According to Hornes, the painted crosswalks are located at the intersections of:

Clay Street and Water Street

Clay Street and Jefferson Street

Jefferson Street and Hays Street

“We understand the directive and don’t want to jeopardize any partnerships with the State on account of a few crosswalks,” Hornes said.

At this time, the assistant city manager said none of the crosswalk art has been removed, but a plan to wipe them out is in the works.

“While it’s unfortunate, we will have a letter to TxDOT on or before mid-November about a plan to have any crosswalk art removed,” Hornes said. “I don’t see how our color scheme would fit any of the exceptions.”

