Man arrested after Northwest Side motel shooting leads to crash on State Highway 151, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested in connection with a fight turned shooting at a Northwest Side motel, where the victim ended up crashing a vehicle on State Highway 151.

Shaun Blakes, 40, was arrested and subsequently charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Bexar County court records indicate.

Blakes was booked into the Bexar County jail on a $75,000 bond, records show.

The shooting happened at around 10:30 a.m. Monday outside of a Motel 6 near Loop 1604 and Bandera Road, according to an SAPD preliminary report.

Police said there was a physical altercation between the father of a woman’s child, later identified as Blakes, and the woman’s boyfriend.

As the 26-year-old boyfriend attempted to leave the area in an SUV, the department said that Blakes shot at the vehicle.

Police said the boyfriend ended up rolling over and crashing near Highway 151 and Hunt Lane.

He was ejected from the car and was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and a broken leg, SAPD said.

The report also said the boyfriend had multiple felony warrants.

Police said that Blakes was taken into custody not far from the scene.

The crash closed the Potranco Road and Ingram Road exit on State Highway 151 eastbound.

