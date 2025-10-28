Man convicted of killing co-worker in drunk driving crash sentenced to 20 years in prison

SAN ANTONIO – A man convicted of intoxication manslaughter in connection with the April 2024 death of his former co-worker was sentenced to the maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on Tuesday.

The crash happened at a Walmart store in the 2100 block of Southeast Loop 410, not far from Rigsby Avenue, on the night of April 29, 2024.

The investigation led to the discovery that Gabriel Rosas, 21, had consumed alcohol during his lunch break on the day of the crash.

Margaret Ureste, Rosas’s former co-worker, was leaving for the day and walking through the parking lot when Rosas struck her with his vehicle.

Ureste was found unresponsive by police and later died from her injuries at the hospital, according to officials.

“This case is a reminder of the life-altering consequences that stem from drinking and driving,” Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said. “We are thankful the court recognized the gravity of this offense and delivered justice for Margaret’s family.”

