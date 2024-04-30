Driver accused of running over Walmart worker while intoxicated is too young to drink, records show

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A man facing a charge of intoxication assault after allegedly running over a Walmart worker Monday night is too young to drink alcohol, according to court records.

An initial report from San Antonio police indicated that Gabriel Arredondo Rosas is 21 years old. However, court records show he is currently 20 years old and won’t turn 21 until December.

Still, police said they believe Rosas was intoxicated at the time when he ran over a 49-year-old woman in the parking lot of Walmart near Loop 410 and Rigsby Avenue.

Officers said the woman worked at the store and was either on a break or leaving after her shift when she was hit around 11 p.m.

She was rushed to a hospital and was in critical condition at the time, police said.

According to a preliminary report, officers at the scene determined Rosas was intoxicated. However, the report did not indicate whether that involved alcohol or drugs.

KSAT 12 News requested more information from SAPD, but a public information officer said the records did not clearly make that distinction.

Rosas consented to a blood draw following his arrest, according to the Bexar County Magistrate’s Office.

A warrant was not needed because he gave consent. The document would have provided more insight into the investigation.

If Rosas was drunk, the question remains about how the underaged suspect was able to obtain alcohol.

There is no word yet on whether additional charges may be filed against him or, perhaps, the person who would have supplied the alcohol.

Police said they are still investigating the case.