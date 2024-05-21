SAPD identifies two officers, man they shot and killed in apartment parking lot

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – UPDATE: Authorities have identified the two officers and man who they shot and killed in northwest Bexar County over the weekend.

Angel Cuevas, 21, was shot and later died at a local hospital, according to San Antonio police.

Police said Officer Travis Maxwell and Officer Daniel Garcia fired gunshots toward Cuevas, ultimately striking him once. Both officers have less than one year of service, police said.

ORIGINAL STORY: A man who was shot by police officers in northwest Bexar County on Sunday night has died, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 17000 block of La Cantera Terrace.

Officers received an unrelated call regarding a person smoking marijuana at the pool of the apartment complex, according to SAPD Chief William McManus.

Upon arrival, Police Chief McManus said the officers discovered a stolen vehicle and parked behind it while they went to check on the complaint.

When the officers returned to the parking lot, a man entered the stolen vehicle and jumped a curb, driving toward the officers, according to SAPD.

Fearing that the driver could run them over, the officers shot the man, McManus said.

The man was shot in the head and was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition, police said.

He has not been publicly identified by the M.E.’s office.

The officers who fired their weapons had been in service for around one year prior to the incident, police said.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.