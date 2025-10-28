Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones to announce details for 2025 Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones will unveil volunteer opportunities and announce a significant donation for the 2025 Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner.

Jones will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday at City Hall, and it will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.

Jones will launch the online volunteer registration, which opens at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Volunteers can sign up at rauljimenezdinner.com/volunteer until capacity is reached.

The annual dinner will take place on Nov. 27 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, located at 900 E. Market St. For information on home delivery registration, residents can call 211.

During the news conference, officials are expected to discuss expanded efforts for this year’s dinner.

