Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner offering holiday meal delivery service

2022 Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner returns to in-person event for first time since pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – Those looking for a Thanksgiving meal this year in San Antonio won’t have to leave their homes.

The annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner is offering the option to have holiday meals delivered.

To register for delivery, the nonprofit organization said to call 211, choose your preferred language and then select Option 1.

Registration for the delivery service started on Monday.

For over 40 years, the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner has provided holiday meals to San Antonio residents in need.

The dinner began in 1979, when restaurant owner and businessman Raul Jimenez wanted to give people who couldn’t afford a Thanksgiving dinner a place to eat.

The 46th Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner takes place on Thursday, Nov. 27, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

Doors open at 9 a.m. with meals being served between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

