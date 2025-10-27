Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner offering holiday meal delivery service Registration for the delivery service started on Monday 2022 Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner returns to in-person event for first time since pandemic SAN ANTONIO – Those looking for a Thanksgiving meal this year in San Antonio won’t have to leave their homes.
The annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner is offering the option to have holiday meals delivered.
To register for delivery,
the nonprofit organization said to call 211, choose your preferred language and then select Option 1.
Registration for the delivery service started on Monday.
For over 40 years, the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner has provided holiday meals to San Antonio residents in need.
The dinner began in 1979, when restaurant owner and businessman Raul Jimenez wanted to give people who couldn’t afford a Thanksgiving dinner a place to eat.
The 46th Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner takes place on Thursday, Nov. 27, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.
Doors open at 9 a.m. with meals being served between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Read also
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
Part of East Commerce Street closed due to ‘weakened’ construction scaffolding ▶ 0:58 Part of East Commerce Street closed due to ‘weakened’ construction scaffolding 1-on-1 with Colin Allred, candidate for US Senate ▶ 0:41 1-on-1 with Colin Allred, candidate for US Senate Social Security recipients get a 2.8% cost-of-living boost in 2026, average of $56 per month ▶ 0:59 Social Security recipients get a 2.8% cost-of-living boost in 2026, average of $56 per month SAFD investigating after palm trees set on fire at PicaPica Plaza ▶ 0:40 SAFD investigating after palm trees set on fire at PicaPica Plaza James Talarico shares his favorite things about Texas ▶ 1:48 James Talarico shares his favorite things about Texas New Braunfels ISD libraries to reopen Monday, 81 books flagged for further review ▶ 1:31 New Braunfels ISD libraries to reopen Monday, 81 books flagged for further review Young victim of domestic violence home speaks up for children trapped in the cycle ▶ 1:06 Young victim of domestic violence home speaks up for children trapped in the cycle Family of former soldier nearly killed in 2017 hit-and-run crash wants prison time for driver ▶ 1:33 Family of former soldier nearly killed in 2017 hit-and-run crash wants prison time for driver What to know before attending ‘one of the busiest weekends of the year’ in downtown SA ▶ 0:49 What to know before attending ‘one of the busiest weekends of the year’ in downtown SA Man arrested, accused of murdering San Antonio boxer in 2019, SAPD says ▶ 1:25 Man arrested, accused of murdering San Antonio boxer in 2019, SAPD says Bexar County family survives drive-by shooting; their 16-year-old son named among suspects ▶ 2:08 Bexar County family survives drive-by shooting; their 16-year-old son named among suspects TCEQ approves wastewater facility permit over Helotes Creek watershed ▶ 2:16 TCEQ approves wastewater facility permit over Helotes Creek watershed Filmmaker Scott Duncan discusses upcoming documentary on brother Tim Duncan ahead of premiere ▶ 0:40 Filmmaker Scott Duncan discusses upcoming documentary on brother Tim Duncan ahead of premiere Business owner pleads guilty to stealing $50K from families who ordered cemetery headstones ▶ 1:05 Business owner pleads guilty to stealing $50K from families who ordered cemetery headstones Cost of convenience: Is it cheaper to shop curbside or in-store? ▶ 1:39 Cost of convenience: Is it cheaper to shop curbside or in-store? San Antonio woman says she’s still waiting for city to pay after crash with SAPD employee ▶ 1:20 San Antonio woman says she’s still waiting for city to pay after crash with SAPD employee 🦞 This is luxury on a bun — the Surf & Turf Burger from Ostra in downtown San Antonio 🤤 ▶ 0:34 🦞 This is luxury on a bun — the Surf & Turf Burger from Ostra in downtown San Antonio 🤤 Elsewhere Too scales back ‘family friendly’ hours after new location damaged during opening week ▶ 0:18 Elsewhere Too scales back ‘family friendly’ hours after new location damaged during opening week Kendall County Women’s Shelter expands services amid rising demand, funding challenges ▶ 0:37 Kendall County Women’s Shelter expands services amid rising demand, funding challenges Spurs still won’t say if relocation on the line as early voting for arena funding begins ▶ 0:59 Spurs still won’t say if relocation on the line as early voting for arena funding begins Celebrate the holiday season at The Rock at La Cantera ▶ 0:50 Celebrate the holiday season at The Rock at La Cantera Crews kick off East Wing demolition to make way for new White House ballroom ▶ 1:09 Crews kick off East Wing demolition to make way for new White House ballroom Early voting opens Monday; Devan Karp tests wait times ▶ 0:36 Early voting opens Monday; Devan Karp tests wait times Legacy Elementary School opens to students on Monday ▶ 0:58 Legacy Elementary School opens to students on Monday 🌿 San Antonio school uses farming curriculum to educate students ▶ 0:31 🌿 San Antonio school uses farming curriculum to educate students Previous photo Next photo