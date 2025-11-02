Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on Northeast Side, SAPD says

Officers responded to the crash around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Perrin Beitel and Perrin Central Boulevard.

SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on the Northeast Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Perrin Beitel and Perrin Central Boulevard.

Recommended Videos

Police said the pedestrian was walking in a designated crosswalk area from west to east but walked against the crosswalk signal.

The driver of a 2009 Chrysler Town and Country was traveling northbound and struck the pedestrian. Police said the driver remained at the scene and did not show signs of intoxication.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read also: