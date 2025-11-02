SAPD: Motorcyclist sustains life-threatening injuries; driver flees after Highway 90 crash No arrests have been made Police Lights on top of car (KPRC2/Click2Houston.com) SAN ANTONIO – A driver fled the scene of a crash that left a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The crash happened around 1 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 90. Police said a dark colored SUV struck the back of a 2024 Harley Davidson motorcycle.
The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene, “but once officers began to get closer to the scene, he got into his vehicle and fled,” police said.
The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.
The driver of the SUV has not been identified, and no arrests have been made, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
About the Author Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
