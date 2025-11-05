Tim Duncan documentary wins ‘Marquee Feature’ award at Austin Film Festival

A documentary about Spurs’ legend Tim Duncan, directed by the five-time NBA champion’s brother, won the “Marquee Feature” award at the Austin Film Festival.

For perspective, the festival showcased over 180 films, including world and U.S. premieres, as well as independent features and some of the newest studio releases.

People who attended the festival voted after watching each film to determine the winners of the “2025 Audience Award” across 11 categories.

According to a news release, more than 25,000 ballots were tallied.

“The Boy From St. Croix,” directed by Scott Duncan, had its debut screening at the festival.

The film offers an intimate glimpse into Tim’s personal life, career and connection to his hometown of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.

The documentary is told in Tim’s own words with insight from past coaches, players and neighbors from St. Croix.

Although it does not yet have a wide release date, Scott said he is looking to screen the documentary at other festivals and in St. Croix.

