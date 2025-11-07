Road closed after man suffers life-threatening injuries from Northeast Side hit-and-run, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 60-year-old man was found in the street unresponsive Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle near Converse, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Kitty Hawk and Crestway Road, a preliminary report from the Sheriff’s Office states.

Deputies said a vehicle struck the man, who is believed to have been crossing the street at a crosswalk, and fled the location of the crash.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening, according to medical personnel.

Just after 8:30 p.m., BCSO said on social media that all lanes of Kitty Hawk Road would be closed until further notice.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information regarding the vehicle that left the scene to call 210-335-6000 or email bcsotips@bexar.org.

This story is developing.

