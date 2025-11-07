Road closed after man suffers life-threatening injuries from Northeast Side hit-and-run, BCSO says The driver fled the scene, leaving the man in the street unresponsive Police Lights (KPRC/Click2Houston.com) BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 60-year-old man was found in the street unresponsive Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle near Converse, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash happened just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Kitty Hawk and Crestway Road, a preliminary report from the Sheriff’s Office states.
Deputies said a vehicle struck the man, who is believed to have been crossing the street at a crosswalk, and fled the location of the crash.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening, according to medical personnel.
Just after 8:30 p.m., BCSO said
on social media that all lanes of Kitty Hawk Road would be closed until further notice.
The sheriff’s office asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information regarding the vehicle that left the scene to call 210-335-6000 or email bcsotips@bexar.org.
This story is developing. Read also:
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Christian Riley Dutcher headshot
Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.
Ricardo Moreno headshot
Ricardo Moreno Jr. is a photojournalist at KSAT.
Ricardo, a San Antonio native, isn't just a journalist, he's also a screenwriter and filmmaker, bringing a unique perspective to the news.
When Ricardo isn't reporting, you might find him working on his fitness or spending time with his family and his Chow Chow.
SA International Airport not seeing significant TSA delays as government shutdown continues ▶ 0:42 SA International Airport not seeing significant TSA delays as government shutdown continues Leaks found under Memorial High School cause smelly hallways, student complaints ▶ 1:17 Leaks found under Memorial High School cause smelly hallways, student complaints Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt answers questions about a timeline for the new Spurs arena ▶ 0:50 Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt answers questions about a timeline for the new Spurs arena WATCH-Myrta Romanos leaves Bexar County Jail after charges connected to 2023 killings were dismissed ▶ 0:27 WATCH-Myrta Romanos leaves Bexar County Jail after charges connected to 2023 killings were dismissed Fall temperature roller coaster hits the Alamo City starting this weekend ▶ 0:32 Fall temperature roller coaster hits the Alamo City starting this weekend Federal worker volunteers at food bank amid government shut down ▶ 0:48 Federal worker volunteers at food bank amid government shut down Bystanders capture UPS plane crash and explosion at Kentucky airport ▶ 1:08 Bystanders capture UPS plane crash and explosion at Kentucky airport Try authentic Japanese desserts at Matcha Cafe Maiko ▶ 0:58 Try authentic Japanese desserts at Matcha Cafe Maiko Christopher Preciado’s mother accused in couple’s shooting deaths has charges dismissed ▶ 0:53 Christopher Preciado’s mother accused in couple’s shooting deaths has charges dismissed Investigators find multiple violations at SA mental health treatment center ▶ 0:46 Investigators find multiple violations at SA mental health treatment center Sights and sounds from Election Day 2025 ▶ 0:26 Sights and sounds from Election Day 2025 SA Stock Show & Rodeo CEO weighs in after Prop A passes ▶ 0:33 SA Stock Show & Rodeo CEO weighs in after Prop A passes WATCH: Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt answers questions after Prop A & B passed ▶ 4:50 WATCH: Spurs Managing Partner Peter J. Holt answers questions after Prop A & B passed Car crashes into home on North Side ▶ 0:36 Car crashes into home on North Side Third Trader Joe’s grocery store in SA opens on the Northwest Side ▶ 0:55 Third Trader Joe’s grocery store in SA opens on the Northwest Side The cost of saying 'I do' is rising fast ▶ 1:14 The cost of saying 'I do' is rising fast RECORDS: Bexar County jail leaders knew inmate could walk a year before courthouse escape ▶ 1:12 RECORDS: Bexar County jail leaders knew inmate could walk a year before courthouse escape BCSO: 33 firearms, $200K+ seized during South Side SWAT search ▶ 1:02 BCSO: 33 firearms, $200K+ seized during South Side SWAT search San Marcos PD: Multiple people on the run after 1 killed, 3 wounded in shootings ▶ 0:59 San Marcos PD: Multiple people on the run after 1 killed, 3 wounded in shootings Guadalupe bass, native species hold steady after Hill Country floods ▶ 1:25 Guadalupe bass, native species hold steady after Hill Country floods Where to save this November ▶ 0:55 Where to save this November WATCH: No injuries reported in train collision with 18-wheeler, Schertz police urge caution ▶ 0:24 WATCH: No injuries reported in train collision with 18-wheeler, Schertz police urge caution Mayor Jones deflects questions on crosswalk resolution in impromptu speech ▶ 1:35 Mayor Jones deflects questions on crosswalk resolution in impromptu speech SA businesses donate $1.6M+ to help SNAP recipients during benefits pause ▶ 1:04 SA businesses donate $1.6M+ to help SNAP recipients during benefits pause SAPD: 4 hospitalized after North Side Halloween party shooting ▶ 0:58 SAPD: 4 hospitalized after North Side Halloween party shooting Previous photo Next photo