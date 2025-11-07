Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner seeks funds to feed record crowd this year

SAN ANTONIO – The Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner, a San Antonio tradition for 46 years, is preparing to serve a larger crowd this Thanksgiving due to increased need and recent budget cuts.

Each year, the nonprofit feeds about 25,000 seniors and people in need at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, with more than 4,000 meals delivered to homebound seniors.

This year, the organization plans to serve 29,000 meals, including up to 4,500 home-delivered meals, responding to a surge in requests amid economic challenges and the potential impact of a government shutdown.

“With the way things are now — loss of wages, increase in food costs — I think it is time for us to prepare for more guests,” said CEO and President Patricia Jimenez.

The Thanksgiving Day event, founded in 1979 by San Antonio restaurant owner Raul Jimenez, was created to provide a hot, nutritious meal to seniors and less fortunate individuals who might otherwise be alone during the holidays.

On Thursday, Nov. 27, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the dinner will be held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, inviting the community to share a meal, enjoy live music, and celebrate together.

To meet rising costs and demand, the nonprofit is seeking community support. KSAT Community will host a live televised phone bank on Monday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with all donations directly benefiting the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner’s mission to feed those in need.

San Antonians are encouraged to contribute and help ensure no one goes hungry this holiday season.

Click here to request a home meal delivery

