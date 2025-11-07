Unclear circumstances surround death of 77-year-old man run over near Converse, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 77-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle on Thursday evening near Converse, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Kitty Hawk and Crestway Road.

One vehicle managed to avoid hitting the man, but a second car ran him over. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, a preliminary report from BCSO said.

The 77-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where he later died. He has not been identified as of Friday morning.

BCSO said it’s unclear if the man was struck by another vehicle before he was hit. It’s also unknown if he suffered a medical episode that caused him to collapse on the road.

The area of the intersection is dark, with minimal lighting from nearby businesses, BCSO said.

According to BCSO, a caller had reported to a dispatcher earlier in the evening that the 77-year-old man was missing because he had not returned home as expected.

It is not immediately clear from BCSO if the call came before or after the incident on Thursday evening.

