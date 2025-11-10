2 injured after Northeast Side house fire, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – Two residents were injured after escaping a house fire Sunday evening on the Northeast Side, the San Antonio Fire Department said.
The fire threatened a nearby home near La Ventana and El Charro, but firefighters were able to contain the blaze.
The occupants were inside when the fire started, but managed to escape before fire crews arrived.
The cause remains under investigation.
