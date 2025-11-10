2 injured after Northeast Side house fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two residents were injured after escaping a house fire Sunday evening on the Northeast Side, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire threatened a nearby home near La Ventana and El Charro, but firefighters were able to contain the blaze.

A Northeast Side house set on fire on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (KSAT 12)

The occupants were inside when the fire started, but managed to escape before fire crews arrived.

The cause remains under investigation.

Officials respond to a Northeast Side house fire on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (KSAT 12)

