1 person shot at Northeast Side gas station, BCSO says

Authorities are investigating a shooting at Mystic Sunrise Drive and Binz-Engleman Road on the Northeast Side on Nov. 9, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – Officials are investigating a shooting at a Northeast Side convenience store, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The San Antonio Police Department and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple calls for a shooting Sunday afternoon in the 3700 block of Candleglenn.

According to preliminary information from the Sheriff’s Office, one person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Multiple unidentified suspects fled the scene, the sheriff’s office said, and is looking for possibly three suspects.

KSAT is on the scene. This story is developing and will be updated.

