Woodlawn Lake Park to receive upgrades in multimillion-dollar construction project

SAN ANTONIO – Construction worth millions of dollars is coming soon to a historic San Antonio park on the Northwest Side.

According to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing, the construction includes multiple upgrades to Woodlawn Lake Park.

The filing said the project consists of a new terrace overlook, two fishing piers, stone seating walls, concrete walks, additional lighting, tree planting and more.

The construction is expected to begin on Dec. 15, with an anticipated completion date of June 15, 2026, according to the filing.

For over a century, Woodlawn Lake Park has been a gathering spot for residents to walk, run, fish, swim and enjoy other activities.

The park has also served as the site of the annual Fourth of July celebration, which includes fireworks and a parade.

