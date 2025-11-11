Las Palmas Library to reopen after $7 million renovation A grand reopening celebration will also be held in December Las Palmas Branch Library in San Antonio, Texas. (Courtesy of San Antonio Public Library) SAN ANTONIO – The Las Palmas branch library is set to reopen on Monday following a $7 million renovation project, according to the San Antonio Public Library.
The library will hold a free, family-friendly grand reopening celebration at 10 a.m. on Dec. 6.
The renovation was funded by the City of San Antonio’s 2017 and 2022 Bond programs, as well as through the San Antonio Public Library Foundation.
The
project’s website includes a presentation from Feb. 2024 that outlined the renovations taking place.
Improvements included renovations to the children’s and teen areas, a learn center, complete bathroom renovations, a roof replacement and an expansion of nearly 2,000 square feet.
The library had closed for the renovations
in March 2023. More coverage of this story on KSAT
Ryan Cerna
Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.
Patty Santos
Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017.
She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.
