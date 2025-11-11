Skip to main content
Las Palmas Library to reopen after $7 million renovation

A grand reopening celebration will also be held in December

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Patty Santos, Reporter

Avery Everett, Reporter

Las Palmas Branch Library in San Antonio, Texas. (Courtesy of San Antonio Public Library)

SAN ANTONIO – The Las Palmas branch library is set to reopen on Monday following a $7 million renovation project, according to the San Antonio Public Library.

The library will hold a free, family-friendly grand reopening celebration at 10 a.m. on Dec. 6.

The renovation was funded by the City of San Antonio’s 2017 and 2022 Bond programs, as well as through the San Antonio Public Library Foundation.

The project’s website includes a presentation from Feb. 2024 that outlined the renovations taking place.

Improvements included renovations to the children’s and teen areas, a learn center, complete bathroom renovations, a roof replacement and an expansion of nearly 2,000 square feet.

The library had closed for the renovations in March 2023.

