Medina Valley ISD elementary student found with loaded magazine, district says

SAN ANTONIO – A Medina Valley Independent School District elementary student is facing disciplinary action after a school marshal found a loaded .22-caliber rifle magazine linked to the student, according to a letter obtained by KSAT.

In the letter, Ladera Elementary School Principal Laura Davila stated that a school marshal discovered the magazine Tuesday in one of the school’s bathroom, which prompted an immediate investigation.

Officials quickly identified the student, who admitted to bringing the magazine to the campus, Davila said. No firearm was found, and no threats were made to students or staff.

“We ask families to remind their children that weapons, ammunition, and prohibited items of any kind are never permitted on school grounds,” Davila said in the letter. “Bringing such items to school can result in serious disciplinary and legal consequences.”

KSAT reached out to the district to ask about consequences and whether an arrest had been made.

MVISD spokesperson Selena Viera said that the student was disciplined in accordance with the district’s student code of conduct.

Ladera Elementary School is located at 14750 West Grosenbacher Road in far west Bexar County.

Read also: