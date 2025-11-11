Some Bexar County area school districts closed in honor of Veterans Day

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Veterans Day, observed on Tuesday, Nov. 11, is a day to honor military members who have served and continue to serve in the United States.

Some San Antonio-area school districts will be closed on Tuesday to observe Veterans Day, as indicated in their academic calendars.

Here is a list of school districts that will not be holding school on Veterans Day:

Fort Sam Houston Independent School District

Lackland Independent School District

Randolph Field Independent School District

Somerset Independent School District

Judson Independent School District

Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District

East Central Independent School District

