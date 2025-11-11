Skip to main content
Local News

Some Bexar County area school districts closed in honor of Veterans Day

Seven school districts will not hold school on Tuesday, Nov. 11

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Veterans Day (Canva)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Veterans Day, observed on Tuesday, Nov. 11, is a day to honor military members who have served and continue to serve in the United States.

Some San Antonio-area school districts will be closed on Tuesday to observe Veterans Day, as indicated in their academic calendars.

Here is a list of school districts that will not be holding school on Veterans Day:

  • Fort Sam Houston Independent School District
  • Lackland Independent School District
  • Randolph Field Independent School District
  • Somerset Independent School District
  • Judson Independent School District
  • Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District
  • East Central Independent School District

