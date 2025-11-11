Some Bexar County area school districts closed in honor of Veterans Day Seven school districts will not hold school on Tuesday, Nov. 11 Veterans Day (Canva) BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Veterans Day, observed on Tuesday, Nov. 11, is a day to honor military members who have served and continue to serve in the United States.
Some San Antonio-area school districts will be closed on Tuesday to observe Veterans Day, as indicated in their academic calendars.
Here is a list of school districts that will not be holding school on Veterans Day:
Fort Sam Houston Independent School District Lackland Independent School District Randolph Field Independent School District Somerset Independent School District Judson Independent School District Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District East Central Independent School District Read more on KSAT:
About the Author Avery Meurer headshot
Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.
