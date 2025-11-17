Preservation vs. demolition: Haunted Yorktown Memorial Hospital at center of public fight

YORKTOWN, Texas – The new owners of the historic Yorktown Memorial Hospital are preparing for a battle — not with the ghosts the site is known for — but with the city that now wants it torn down.

Just weeks after Fred Garza-Guzman and his husband purchased the nearly 75-year-old building in July, the City of Yorktown shut down the property. Officials deemed it unsafe and prohibiting anyone from entering.

The hospital, long considered one of the most haunted locations in Texas, had previously drawn visitors from across the state for tours and paranormal investigations.

“We go over the history, the legacy of the sisters, and, of course, the lore,” Garza-Guzman said, describing the tours that once operated regularly.

Garza-Guzman said the shutdown came without warning.

“As soon as they did an inspection, they deemed it unsafe,” Garza-Guzman said. “And without any kind of due process … instead of setting a date for a public hearing, they decided to just close us down.”

In a Facebook post, the city cited safety concerns as its reason for shutting down the landmark. The decision sparked questions online from former visitors and residents who wondered why the structure was suddenly declared unsafe after years of operation.

“When we purchased it, they saw us as new guys. Outsiders,” Garza-Guzman said, adding that he believes the city may be revisiting previous plans to demolish the building. “My thought is that perhaps this was a good time to step back in and look at demolition of the property because that was something they were interested in 15 years ago.”

Garza-Guzman, the former owner and community members are expected to speak during Monday night’s Yorktown City Council meeting. Supporters will have the chance to weigh in during public comment.

If allowed to keep the building, the owners plan to begin repairs, bring the structure up to code and seek official recognition as a historic site.

“You want to see Yorktown preserved, and you want to see this historical preservation plan enacted,” Garza-Guzman said.

KSAT 12 News reached out to the city administrator for comment but have yet to hear back.

More related coverage of this story on KSAT: