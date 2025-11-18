Employees evacuated after fire at Northeast Side Frito-Lay warehouse, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Several employees were evacuated after a fire broke out at a Frito-Lay warehouse on the Northeast Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was reported Tuesday just before 3 a.m. in the 4800 block of Greatland Drive.

Fire crews arrived to find a fire inside the heat exchange part of a large piece of equipment, according to SAFD.

All employees were evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported.

The fire was under control in approximately 45 minutes, SAFD said.

Damage estimates and the cause of the fire are unclear.

KSAT has reached out to Frito-Lay for more information and will update this story as we learn more.

