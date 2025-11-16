‘I’m really blessed’: Families move into new apartments after devastating fire

SAN ANTONIO – Northwest Side families displaced by an apartment fire last week took a major step towards getting back on their feet, as they moved into their new homes.

Over the past week, people across San Antonio have been reaching out to donate items to families impacted by a Nov. 7 fire in the 5100 block of USAA Boulevard.

The complex, Avistar on the Boulevard, notified the families that they have apartment units for the families to move into — after the building they had been living in was considered a total loss.

“Everything’s been really quick,” affected resident Mauela Lopez said, “really hectic.”

Lopez and her daughter, Eva, lost everything in the fire, minus a couple of photos they were able to salvage because of the container they were in.

“I’ve had a lot of donations; I’ve had a lot of help,” Lopez said. “I should be really sad, but I feel really blessed.”

Lopez said multiple KSAT viewers reached out to her asking how they could help, following a story that ran on Nov. 9. She said those donations have been a big help to her and her daughter.

“I’m really blessed,” Lopez said, “my refrigerator is looking full and our closets are full.”

Johanne Malonado and her three children also lost everything in the fire.

“I was super sad,” said Alondra Maldonado, Johanne’s daughter, said. “I saw the smoke from across the street.”

While Johanne said she is thankful her kids didn’t see their home on fire up close, it was still all too real for them, knowing that all of their clothes, toys, blankets and pictures are gone.

“It was heartbreaking, the news to her,” Johanne Maldonado said. “I picked her up from daycare, and I was like, ‘I have to talk to you.’ I was crying myself.”

Both families are looking for furniture, but are grateful to have a place they can call home again.

