Man, 60, stabbed in stomach during argument over money on South Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 60-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach and also struck in the face during an argument over money on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The man told SAPD officers that he was stabbed around 6 p.m. on Monday in the 1300 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

The 60-year-old man said he was involved in a verbal altercation with another male that turned physical.

An SAPD preliminary report said that the man was stabbed in the stomach and also hit in the face with an “unknown object” by the other male.

The 60-year-old man eventually left the location and received a ride to a local hospital for medical treatment, police said.

The department said that no one has been detained or arrested in connection with the incident.

