Local News

Bexar County Commissioners Court approves next steps toward new animal care facility

The 17,000-square-foot facility will be located in southwest Bexar County

KSAT Digital Staff

Dogs in San Antonio.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Commissioners Court approved a bid worth nearly $11 million on Wednesday for a new animal care facility, according to a news release.

The 17,000-square-foot facility will be located in southwest Bexar County at 6841 Cagnon Road.

According to the release, the facility will hold up to 132 animals.

The exact investment amount is $10,923,134, which includes administrative offices, veterinary surgery space, exam rooms and an adoption lobby.

The funding for the project was initially approved in April 2024, when the Commissioners Court allocated nearly $9 million from the Capital Improvement Fund.

Due to rising labor and material costs, the project faced a budget shortfall, the release stated.

To cover the increased expenses, commissioners identified alternate funding sources, including $1.5 million in savings from completed projects within the Capital Improvement Fund.

The new Animal Care Facility received unanimous support from the Commissioners Court.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the facility will be scheduled at a later date.

The current animal care center, located in Kirby, has 60 kennels and will continue to operate after the new building is completed.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

