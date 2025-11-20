Bexar County Commissioners Court approves next steps toward new animal care facility

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Commissioners Court approved a bid worth nearly $11 million on Wednesday for a new animal care facility, according to a news release.

The 17,000-square-foot facility will be located in southwest Bexar County at 6841 Cagnon Road.

Recommended Videos

According to the release, the facility will hold up to 132 animals.

The exact investment amount is $10,923,134, which includes administrative offices, veterinary surgery space, exam rooms and an adoption lobby.

The funding for the project was initially approved in April 2024, when the Commissioners Court allocated nearly $9 million from the Capital Improvement Fund.

Due to rising labor and material costs, the project faced a budget shortfall, the release stated.

To cover the increased expenses, commissioners identified alternate funding sources, including $1.5 million in savings from completed projects within the Capital Improvement Fund.

The new Animal Care Facility received unanimous support from the Commissioners Court.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the facility will be scheduled at a later date.

The current animal care center, located in Kirby, has 60 kennels and will continue to operate after the new building is completed.