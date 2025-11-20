Person crashes vehicle into clinic on West Side

(Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The aftermath of a vehicle crashing into Clinica La Vida.

SAN ANTONIO – A person crashed a vehicle into a clinic on the West Side.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Thursday at Clinica La Vida in the 400 block of North Zarzamora Street.

It’s unclear what caused the crash and whether anyone was injured.

A tow truck company later removed the vehicle from the clinic. A significant amount of debris was scattered around the scene.

KSAT has reached out to San Antonio police and the San Antonio Fire Department for details.

