Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
81º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Family seeks answers after finding woman in creek more than 24 hours after fatal South Side crash
KSAT Plus | Watch Live News, Weather from KSAT 12 | San Antonio, Texas
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in San Antonio
Uvalde County judge suspended without pay after his indictment on official oppression
Viral TikTok shows woman pepper-spraying River Walk barge riders
Records obtained for first people charged in connection with federal raid on North Side
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces final round of performers for 2026 season
Veterinarian explains horse virus outbreak after San Antonio rodeo officials cancel Uvalde qualifier event
Woman found dead inside car in Leon Creek after single-vehicle crash on South Side, SAPD says
Friends ask public to help save dog after owner fatally struck by train

Local News

Person crashes vehicle into clinic on West Side

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Thursday at Clinica La Vida

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

The aftermath of a vehicle crashing into Clinica La Vida. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A person crashed a vehicle into a clinic on the West Side.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Thursday at Clinica La Vida in the 400 block of North Zarzamora Street.

Recommended Videos

It’s unclear what caused the crash and whether anyone was injured.

A tow truck company later removed the vehicle from the clinic. A significant amount of debris was scattered around the scene.

KSAT has reached out to San Antonio police and the San Antonio Fire Department for details.

Read also

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos