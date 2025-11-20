Person crashes vehicle into clinic on West Side The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Thursday at Clinica La Vida The aftermath of a vehicle crashing into Clinica La Vida. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A person crashed a vehicle into a clinic on the West Side.
The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Thursday at Clinica La Vida in the 400 block of North Zarzamora Street.
It’s unclear what caused the crash and whether anyone was injured.
A tow truck company later removed the vehicle from the clinic. A significant amount of debris was scattered around the scene.
KSAT has reached out to San Antonio police and the San Antonio Fire Department for details.
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
Sal Salazar headshot
Sal Salazar is a photojournalist at KSAT 12. Before coming to KSAT in 1998, he worked at the Fox affiliate in San Antonio. Sal started off his career back in 1995 for the ABC Affiliate in Lubbock and has covered many high-profile news events since.
In his free time, he enjoys spending time at home, gaming and loves traveling with his wife.
