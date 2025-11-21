Skip to main content
Local News

Prestigious Warrior Games coming to San Antonio for the first time in 2026

More than 300 adaptive athletes across five service branches will compete in 12 sports

Ernie Zuniga, Anchor/Reporter

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – For the first time since its inception in 2010, San Antonio will host the Warrior Games in 2026 and again in 2028.

Next summer, the Warrior Games will primarily take place at the Henry B. González Convention Center downtown.

More than 300 wounded, ill and injured military servicemembers and veterans will compete in 12 adaptive sports, including wheelchair basketball, cycling, indoor rowing, sitting volleyball and more.

San Antonio was previously scheduled to host the 2020 Warrior Games, but it was canceled due to the pandemic.

“We have such a big military community here, and the fact that it’s gonna come back to Military City USA is super awesome,” said Army veteran JP Lane, a local Purple Heart recipient and six-time Warrior Games gold medalist. “The one thing I’m looking forward to the most is seeing my brothers and sisters in arms give it their all. Because these adaptive sports are not easy.”

Maj. Gen. Juan Ayala (USMC, Retired) was the commander for the first Warrior Games organized by the Department of Defense held in Quantico, Virginia.

Ayala is the city’s Military Veteran & Affairs director and is currently serving as interim Public Works director.

“This is close to my heart. I’ve done a lot of great things in my career, but this is something that is just really special for a military wounded, ill and injured,” he said.

The 2026 Warrior Games will be held June 13-20. It will be free of charge for the public to attend.

