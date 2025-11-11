Northeast Lakeview College soft opens new 11,000-square-foot veterans center

The exterior of the Nighthawk Legacy Center on the campus of Northeast Lakeview College.

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – Northeast Lakeview College soft-opened a new veterans center on Tuesday for the school’s military-connected students.

The Nighthawk Legacy Center, an 11,000-square-foot facility, will focus on advising, benefits information and assisting with the transition from military to civilian life, according to an Alamo Colleges District news release.

Tuesday is Veterans Day.

“This Center is a direct response to the veteran student population growth we have seen, with about 11% of students enrolled at NLC using veteran benefits last year,” Northeast Lakeview College President Dr. Veronica Garcia said in the release.

Northeast Lakeview College, which is located in Universal City, is one of five community colleges within the Alamo Colleges District system.

A classroom at Northeast Lakeview College's new Nighthawk Legacy Center, an 11,000-square-foot facility to serve the college's military-connected student population. (Northeast Lakeview College/Marmon Mok)

The center will also relaunch a veteran mentoring program, which pairs incoming veterans with current students.

“The Nighthawk Legacy Center joins a growing network of veteran support centers across the Alamo Colleges District,” Alamo Colleges District Chancellor Dr. Mike Flores said in the release. “Strengthening our ability to serve the more than 5,700 military-connected students district-wide.”

The facility was built from state-appropriated funds provided to the Alamo Colleges District for the 2022-2023 biennium, according to the release.

A spokesperson for the college did not specify an expected grand opening date in an email to KSAT.

