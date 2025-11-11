A look at who wants to lease San Antonio ISD’s closed campuses

SAN ANTONIO – The conversation about what to do with dozens of closed San Antonio Independent School District (SAISD) campuses continued Monday as the district released a preliminary list of groups that have expressed interest in renting some of the buildings.

Documents obtained through an open records request show nine groups have made pitches to occupy five of the more than a dozen properties the SAISD has available.

The list includes Brass Development, a real estate company; East San Antonio Community Development, a flight academy; and several churches. It also includes Nova Academy, which runs schools in other parts of Texas.

SAISD would not say which properties the groups are targeting or provide details about their proposals, stating that the request-for-proposals process is still underway.

Meanwhile, community meetings are planned to discuss other vacant district buildings. A meeting focused on Rodriguez Montessori is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Nov. 28. Another meeting about Steele Montessori is set for 6 p.m. on Dec. 12.

Below is a list of the groups that have expressed interest in the buildings:

Brass Development

East San Antonio Community Development Co

Flight Academy and/or Just Me! Sport and Fitness

HiveID5.Mission Vineyard Church

Nova Academy 78203, LLC

San Antonio Scottish Rite Library and Museum Inc.

Texposition

True Vine International Church

Volunteers of America National Services

