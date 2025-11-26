$1.7M in federal transit funding will add 2 hybrid buses to Texas State University fleet, officials say

SAN MARCOS, Texas – More than $2 billion is expected to be funneled into public transportation systems nationwide — including in San Marcos — even as the federal government floats the idea of curtailing its funding of the sector.

At least 11 projects in Texas were selected to receive the funding from the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program and the Low or No Emission Grant Program, according to a news release.

Transit buses provide a vital service for millions of Americans every day," said FTA Administrator Marc Molinaro. “These grants will strengthen connections between communities, boost bus safety and reliability, and enhance mobility and quality of life for passengers.”

FTA is a sub-agency of the larger U.S. Department of Transportation, supporting the nation’s transit systems through funding and technical assistance, according to the agency’s website.

Texas State begins lower-emission vehicle transition

The City of San Marcos is set to receive $1,762,476 to fund the purchase of new hybrid buses to replace older models, according to FTA’s release.

Two 40-foot diesel buses will be replaced with two diesel-electric hybrid buses, Lauren Surley, director of communications for the City of San Marcos, said in an email to KSAT on Monday.

“The existing fleet, operated by Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas, is comprised of 49 buses, several of which are past their useful life benchmark and need to be replaced,” Surley said. “With the implementation of this project, Texas State University will begin its transition to lower-emission vehicle technology.

A Texas State University spokesperson confirmed the details in a Tuesday email, but said the university had not yet discussed the production timeline with the bus manufacturer.

The university’s transit system logged more than 6 million passenger miles in 2024, according to the funding application provided by the city. In total, 49 buses operate across a 26-route system.

Texas State projects that the switch to the hybrid system will improve energy efficiency as the fleet consumes 226,373 gallons of fuel annually.

“The proposed buses are capable of running up to 50% of a bus’s daily route in electric-only operation using geofencing technology to eliminate engine emissions and noise while in designated zero-emission zones and dense pedestrian areas,” the application said.

The buses are expected to be delivered by the Minnesota-based manufacturer by June 2027, according to the application.

Funding comes amid ‘elimination’ suggestions from Trump administration

Recently, however, President Donald Trump and U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy have threatened to reduce or halt transit dollars to states.

For example, the administration attempted to block funds from states refusing to cooperate with ongoing immigration enforcement. Earlier this month, a federal judge ruled the administration “overstepped its authority” in attempting to link funding to the enforcement, Politico reported.

The Trump administration and USDOT have also clawed back grants in red and blue states for already announced recreational trail and bicycle lane projects, citing concerns around “road capacity” and the projects being “hostile to motor vehicles,” the Associated Press said in late September.

FTA’s announcement comes weeks after Politico first reported about two proposals the U.S. Department of Transportation sent to the White House’s Office of Management and Budget, suggesting federal spending on mass transit could be reduced.

The suggestion drew immediate ire from transportation advocate groups, like Transportation for America, who said the “short-sighted proposal will annihilate state and local transportation budgets.”

The Trump Administration proposed eliminating the Highway Trust Fund and prohibiting states from using highway formula dollars for transit projects, according to Politico and Smart Cities Dive reporting.

The American Public Transportation Association called the administration’s proposal “reckless.”

Early Wednesday, KSAT reached out to USDOT, which houses FTA, for comment on the new funds and their possible relation to the proposals.

The office did not return an email seeking information for this story.

