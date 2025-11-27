Meals on Wheels brings Thanksgiving to thousands of seniors across San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – For Robert Brozino, Thanksgiving doesn’t just mean turkey and sides — it means knowing someone cares enough to knock on his door.

“I could go without food one day if they didn’t show up,” Brozino said. “And I appreciate them 100 percent.”

Brozino is one of more than 2,200 Meals on Wheels clients in San Antonio who received a special delivery this Thanksgiving morning. For many seniors and homebound residents, the holiday meal is also about connection.

“It’s a matter of food. It’s a matter of having some nice people come by,” Brozino said. “I look forward to them. My dogs look forward to them.”

Throughout the morning, volunteers lined up in cars, with meals carefully packed and ready to be delivered across neighborhoods.

Along with hot Thanksgiving meals came something just as important: a friendly knock at the door and a reminder that they are not alone. Vinsen Faris, CEO of Meals on Wheels San Antonio, said many of their clients live alone and don’t have family or friends nearby.

“The group we are seeing today don’t have family or friends to check on them,” Faris said. “Organizations like Meals on Wheels are letting them know they are not forgotten.”

More than 300 volunteers helped deliver meals, while another 150 volunteers participated in calling clients to wish them a Happy Thanksgiving.

“In addition to these volunteers, we also have 150 individuals making calls to all of our Meals on Wheels clients and just saying, ‘Hey, Happy Thanksgiving. We care about you. Take care,’” Faris said.

For many, volunteering is a family tradition. Fernanda Cardenas, who volunteered alongside her family, said it’s about setting an example for future generations.

“We are so thankful to Meals on Wheels that allows us to volunteer our time to do this and teach the next generation how to make sure we take care of our older adults,” Cardenas said.

And for those interested in giving back next year, becoming a driver is easier than many people think.

There are about eight stops, usually within the same neighborhood, and it takes no more than an hour. Check out the Meals on Wheels website to learn how to volunteer next year.

For clients like Brozino, that hour makes all the difference.

“Happy Thanksgiving! To everybody, be thankful for what you have,” he said.

