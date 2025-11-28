San Antonio Zoo offers $8 admission on Friday

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo will offer discounted admission on Friday for Bexar County residents as part of Locals Day.

On Nov. 28, all Bexar County residents can visit the zoo for $8. The zoo will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. as the Zoo Lights celebration runs throughout the holiday season.

“Locals Day is a unique opportunity for residents to connect with the zoo’s renowned conservation, animal care, and education efforts while exploring everything that makes San Antonio Zoo a world-class destination,” the zoo said in a news release.

Locals Day zoo tickets can be purchased online. One guest per party must provide an ID or utility bill with a Bexar County resident address.

Anyone who can’t visit the zoo on Friday, don’t worry. There are more Locals Days planned later this year.

The last Locals Day event of the year will be held Dec. 5, according to the zoo’s website.

To learn more about the zoo or its exhibits, click here.

