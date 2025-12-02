Fire displaces ministry food pantry; search for temporary location begins

LEON VALLEY, Texas – Rivers of Hope Ministries’ food distribution usually runs like clockwork. But on Monday, the rush wasn’t just to serve families, it was also to clear out of the Grace Fellowship Baptist Church.

“We’re emptying everything out because of the fire,” Stacie Rivers, the ministry’s co-CEO, said.

A fire started Sunday morning at the church off Eckhert Road near Marshall High School, where Rivers of Hope operates its food pantry. On Monday, the ministry gave out the remaining food they had in storage. Now, as contractors work on the church, they’re looking to temporarily relocate.

“Hopefully we will come back stronger and bigger than ever,” Stacie said.

In the last few months, Stacie said Rivers of Hope has gone from serving 50 families a month with its H.O.P.E. Food Pantry to 250 families a month. That’s why she wanted to salvage the food they could on Monday.

“It’s very important right now with the economy and everything going on for us to continue to serve the people,” she said.

Thirty minutes before the distribution started, a long line of cars stretched outside the church. Volunteers of all ages were waiting to put boxes of food inside people’s vehicles.

“We have people waiting on us to serve them,” Terry Rivers, the other co-CEO, said. “We are very proud to do it.”

Stacie said they’ve found a place to store their refrigerator, freezer and shelves. She said they’re now looking for a temporary home and volunteers to help them start over.

If you’d like to help, you can call (210) 693 - 0124 or go to their website.

Read also: