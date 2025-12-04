Bexar County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman with diagnosed medical condition

Katrina Mayfield, 42, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Dec 2. leaving a private business in the 18000 block of State Highway 16 and Bandera Road.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman with a diagnosed medical condition.

Katrina Mayfield, 42, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Dec 2. leaving a private business in the 18000 block of State Highway 16 and Bandera Road.

BCSO said Mayfield is diagnosed with a medical condition. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue jeans and a gray hat.

She does not own a cell phone, according to BCSO.

Anyone with information on Mayfield’s whereabouts is urged to call BCSO at 210-335-6000 or the BCSO Missing Persons Unit via missingpersons@bexar.org.