Local News

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman with diagnosed medical condition

Katrina Mayfield was last seen on Dec 2. near State Highway 16 and Bandera Road

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Katrina Mayfield, 42, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Dec 2. leaving a private business in the 18000 block of State Highway 16 and Bandera Road. (Bexar County sheriff's office)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman with a diagnosed medical condition.

Katrina Mayfield, 42, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Dec 2. leaving a private business in the 18000 block of State Highway 16 and Bandera Road.

BCSO said Mayfield is diagnosed with a medical condition. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue jeans and a gray hat.

She does not own a cell phone, according to BCSO.

Anyone with information on Mayfield’s whereabouts is urged to call BCSO at 210-335-6000 or the BCSO Missing Persons Unit via missingpersons@bexar.org.

