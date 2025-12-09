Kerr County Sheriff’s Office: 1 of 3 drug suspects accused of hiding meth inside a child’s toy

The Kerr County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of Travis Berlew (left), Joseph Turnage (center) and Noel Pursley (right).

KERR COUNTY, Texas – The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of three men accused of possessing controlled substances. One of them, deputies said, hid methamphetamine in a child’s toy.

On Dec. 3, the sheriff’s office’s Crime Interdiction Unit pulled over a vehicle with Joseph Turnage, 39, inside.

During the traffic stop, Turnage admitted to deputies that he stored meth inside a toy for children. Upon a search, investigators later found approximately 19 grams of meth hidden in the toy.

Turnage was booked into the Kerr County Jail on a manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance charge. As of Tuesday afternoon, jail records show he remains in custody with bond set at $75,000.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators also learned that two other individuals may also be in possession of meth. After securing a search warrant for a home in the 500 block of Stoneleigh Road, deputies said Travis Burlew, 37, and Noel Pursley, 53, had meth and drug paraphernalia inside the residence.

Burlew and Pursley were both booked into the Kerr County Jail on Dec. 3. Burlew, whose bond was set at $45,000, has since bonded out of jail.

Pursley, who is also accused of failing to appear in court on a separate charge, remains in custody, according to jail records. His bond was set at $35,000.

