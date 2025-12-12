San Antonio family navigates life separated amid $30,000 immigration battle

SAN ANTONIO – The Rahimi family has spent roughly $30,000 in legal fees and immigration processes over the years in an effort for Brandi Rahimi to get her husband legal status in the United States.

Brandi Rahimi’s husband, Shahrokh, is from Iran and has been in the U.S. for over 20 years. They met around 18 years ago, and Brandi Rahimi said her husband entered the U.S. illegally for his safety.

“His brother was involved in a political party in Iran, and the family believes that he was murdered by the government,” Brandi Rahimi said.

Shortly after she met Shahrokh Rahimi, she pushed him to begin the legal immigration process.

“That’s when we went and said, you have to start a court case to see what you can do to get asylum,” Brandi Rahimi said.

After more than a year, Shahrokh Rahimi was granted withholding of removal to Iran. The withholding of removal means he has to find a third country outside of Iran and the United States to live in. However, she said while they searched for a third country’s approval, he was allowed to be in the U.S.

“Because of his withholding, he’s been allowed to work,” Brandi Rahimi said. “He can have a driver’s license. … For his specific case (the withholding of removal) means that he proved that more than likely if he returns to Iran, he would be incarcerated or killed.”

However, finding a third country has been an uphill battle, too.

“Nobody wants Iranian people, nobody wants Middle Eastern people, they’re all afraid,” Brandi Rahimi said.

In July, Shahrokh Rahimi was detained by ICE at his home just one day after Israel bombed Iran.

“They came to the house, I opened the door, they said, ‘We have a removal order for your husband, we’re taking him,’” Brandi Rahimi said.

Shahrokh Rahimi has been held in detention facilities in Texas since then. KSAT spoke with him in a phone call.

“If you hear at the nighttime when they turn the light off, you can hear the people crying,” Shahrokh Rahimi said. “You can hear the people crying, everybody under the blanket crying for their loved ones.”

Shahrokh Rahimi said he still has hope, but on Dec. 9, he was denied bond in a hearing that Brandi Rahimi said lasted less than 10 minutes. The entire process has cost them more than $30,000 and counting, and for the last five months, they have been without their main source of income as Shahrokh Rahimi sits and waits in ICE custody.

“We wrote letters to the White House, they weren’t responded to,” Brandi Rahimi said. “We wrote letters to our representative, and they were like, you know, ‘We’re sorry for your family but this is what’s happening right now.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help the family with legal expenses as they navigate getting Shahrokh Rahimi out of ICE custody.

