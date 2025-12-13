SAPD: 18-year-old detained after man injured in shooting during attempted burglary on far West Side

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old man was detained after firing shots into a vehicle during an attempted burglary, injuring another man, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were dispatched around 2 a.m. Saturday to the 6800 block of W Loop 1604 N, where two people were inside a vehicle.

A police preliminary report states the man and two others tried to open the vehicle but were unsuccessful.

The man then allegedly fired several rounds into the vehicle, striking a 35-year-old man, police said. He was taken to a hospital to treat his apparent gunshot wounds, SAPD said.

The report states the other person in the vehicle, a 35-year-old woman, ran away from the vehicle to contact emergency services.

Officers found and detained the 18-year-old man near the scene, police said.

Further investigation revealed that the vehicle had been burglarized, with items stolen, the report states.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

