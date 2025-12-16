Skip to main content
Local News

Man arrested, accused of abandoning 1-year-old child in his care, SAPD says

Woman said she left Jonathon Hendrickson with the child while she was at work

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Jonathan Hendrickson charged with abandoning a child with no intent to return (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly abandoning a child at a home on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Jonathon Hendrickson was taken into custody on Monday, police stated.

A 36-year-old woman had called police and said she left a 1-year-old child in Hendrickson’s care while she was at work on Sunday, police said.

The woman also told officers that she and Hendrickson had a disagreement earlier in the day, and he was upset.

SAPD said the woman later found the child in distress and Hendrickson was nowhere to be found.

An arrest warrant was issued, and Hendrickson was later arrested. He was charged with abandoning a child with no intent to return, police said.

At last check, a bond amount was not listed on the Bexar County Magistrate’s Office website.

