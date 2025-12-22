More than 272,000 Ford vehicles recalled for potential parking brake failure

This photo provided by Ford shows the 2024 Mach-E. The Mach-E is sporty to drive and can also go up to an estimated 320 miles on full charge. (Courtesy of Ford Motor Co. via AP)

Several automakers are recalling certain models because they may pose a potential safety risk to owners, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Brands like BMW, Chrysler and Ford are recalling some vehicles due to safety hazards.

Recommended Videos

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

BMW

Around 36,922 of BMW’s 2025-2026 X3 vehicles are being pulled because unexpected steering wheel movement may occur while the vehicle is stopped.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

The NHTSA said the steering wheel software will be updated by a dealer or over the air, free of charge.

Notification letters are expected to be mailed on Feb. 2, 2026. That is also when Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) involved in the recall will be searchable on the NHTSA database.

Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

You can find the recall information here.

Honda

Around 70,658 of the company’s 2016-2020 Acura ILX vehicles have an internal brake leak, which may reduce brake function and increase the risk of a crash.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

Dealers will replace the affected parts at no cost. Interim notification letters letting owners know of the safety risk are expected to be sent on Feb. 2, and a second letter will be sent once the final remedy is available.

VINs involved in the recall are now searchable on the NHTSA database. Honda’s number for this recall is RN5.

Owners can call the company’s customer service line at 1-888-234-2138.

You can find the recall information here.

Ford

The company is recalling around 32,160 of its 2022 to 2025 E-Transit vehicles because it may lose drive power and could roll away while parked if the parking brake is not applied.

The NHTSA said no crashes have been reported as of this writing.

The remedy for this recall is still under development. Notification letters letting owners know of the safety risks are expected to be mailed on Monday, Dec. 22, and another letter will be sent when the final remedy is available.

Ford’s number for this recall is 25SD9. VINs involved in this recall are now searchable on the NHTSA database.

Owners with questions can contact Ford’s customer service line at 1-866-436-7332.

You can find the recall information here.

Around 272,645 of Ford’s vehicles are being recalled because the park function may not work properly, potentially causing them to roll away.

No injuries or crashes have been reported as of this writing.

The following models are affected, according to the NHTSA:

2022-2026

F-150 Lightning BEV

2024-2026

Mustang Mach-E

2025-2026

Maverick

The park module software will be updated by a dealer or through an over-the-air update, the NHTSA said. Notification letters are expected to be sent on Feb. 2, 2026, with an additional letter being sent once the final remedy is available.

Ford’s number for this recall is 25C69. VINs involved in this recall will be searched on the NHTSA database starting on Jan. 26.

Owners with questions can contact the company’s customer service line at 1-866-436-7332, the NHTSA said.

You can find the recall information here.

Chrysler

Around 52,565 of the company’s vehicles are being recalled because a software error may prevent the driver’s side air bag and/or seat belt pretensioner from deploying during a crash.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

The NHTSA listed the following models as affected:

2025

Ram 2500 Pickup

3500 Pickup

3500 Cab Chassis

4500 Cab Chassis

5500 Cab Chassis

Dealers will update the software for free. Notification letters are expected to be sent on Jan. 15, 2025, the NHTSA said.

VINs are now searchable on the NHTSA database. The company’s number for this recall is C3C.

Owners with questions can contact Chrysler’s customer service at 800-853-1403.

You can find the recall information here.

Read more on KSAT: