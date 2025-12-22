Seventh Barnes & Noble in San Antonio set to open on Northwest Side, state filing says

(Gene J. Puskar, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – Barnes & Noble will open its seventh San Antonio location in summer 2026 in a Northwest Side shopping center already seeing growth.

The retailer will open at the Huebner Oaks Shopping Center, located in the 11000 block of Interstate 10, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR).

The space was previously occupied by Bed Bath & Beyond, which shuttered many of its stores in 2023. Next door to the forthcoming Barnes & Noble is San Antonio’s third Trader Joe’s location, which opened to large crowds on Nov. 4.

Barnes & Noble eyes nationwide growth

The retailer, which saw sales decline amid Amazon’s surge over the last two decades, is eyeing nationwide growth. In 2026, Barnes & Noble expects to open 60 stores, according to USA Today.

In 2025, Barnes & Noble opened a similar number of locations nationwide, including seven in Texas, per USA Today’s count.

Barnes & Noble was sold to a private hedge fund for $476 million in 2019. The retailer and independent bookstores alike were hit by a rise in Amazon and Kindle users, despite Barnes & Noble’s own e-reader, the Nook.

As a result of the company going private, Chairman Leonard Riggio stepped down. Riggio, 83, died from Alzheimer’s complications in August 2024.

According to the TDLR filing, renovation and alteration work is expected to begin on March 1, 2026, and be completed on June 30. The estimated cost of the work will be $350,000.

