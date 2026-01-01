San Antonio veteran celebrates 101st birthday flying on restored World War II airplane

SAN ANTONIO – B.L. Craighead Jr., a World War II veteran from San Antonio, turned 101 years old on Tuesday.

Craighead celebrated his birthday flying on a restored World War II airplane.

He trained as a pilot and flew out of Randolph Field during his time in the Army. Nonprofit Dream Flights sent him on the journey.

The nonprofit said it has sent more than 8,000 veterans on flights to honor their service.

