Local News

‘To the Hill Country with Love’ concert to honor Hill Country first responders 6 months after floods

Event to share stories and support healing from 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Baptist Church

KSAT DIGITAL TEAM

Trinity Baptist Church in San Antonio (GOOGLE MAPS)

SAN ANTONIO – This Sunday marks six months since the devastating Hill Country floods. Since that day, support for the community has never wavered.

A benefit concert is being held to honor the first responders who helped during the disaster.

The event, called “To the Hill Country with Love,” is organized by the non-profit YouthCUE.

The concert aims to bring the community together to share their stories and help one another heal. It will take place from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 4, at Trinity Baptist Church, at 319 E Mulberry Ave, in San Antonio.

Learn more about the event at YouthCUE’s Hill Country Festival page.

