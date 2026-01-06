‘A heartbreaking trend’: Animal Care Services finds 20 abandoned puppies in 1 week

The City of San Antonio has responded to an increase in abandoned puppy reports, Animal Care Services (ACS) said Monday.

“Over the past week, our Animal Care Officers and response teams have seen a heartbreaking trend that shouldn’t be ignored: very young puppies abandoned or left to fend for themselves,” ACS said.

According to ACS, staff members have responded to multiple reports, including:

11 2-month-old puppies running loose at Southside Lions Park

8 5-week-old puppies abandoned under a house

1 puppy, who is only a few weeks old, left in a box behind a dumpster

ACS said the puppies are now being cared for as they prepare to find permanent homes.

“But the reality is this: situations like this are happening more often, and the need for help is constant,” ACS said.

The shelter urged people to avoid abandoning puppies, which ACS said is “never the solution.”

“It puts their lives at risk and places immense strain on the resources meant to protect them,” the agency said. “There are responsible, humane options — and we want residents to know they are not alone.”

ACS said it is always in need of foster homes, and the team will provide guidance and support. The agency is also offering free and low-cost spay and neuter services, which it said is one of the most effective ways to prevent unexpected litters.

New city fines for abandoning animals likely wouldn’t apply in these abandonment cases, as the fines only apply when animals are trapped and released — not when owned pets are left behind or dumped.

