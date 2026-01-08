Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
74º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
WATCH LIVE: Former Robb Elementary School teacher returns to stand on Day 3 in ex-Uvalde CISD officer’s trial
SAISD employee loses job, faces criminal charges after copper theft from school building
SAPD detective left bar fight scene, delayed reporting to supervisor, per suspension records
Woman fears heavily stained mattress dumped in empty North Side lot could be connected to crime
TIMELINE: What led to the charges against 2 former Uvalde CISD officers who responded to Robb Elementary shooting
Records: Bexar County military services director frequently absent from office, failed to address misconduct
Former Bexar County daycare employee arrested after injuring child, sheriff’s office says
San Antonio protesters demand justice after ICE officer fatally shoots woman in Minneapolis

Local News

Inaugural ‘Freedom Ride’ planned ahead of San Antonio’s MLK March

The ride begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 17, at MLK Park

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Martin Luther King Park will host a community bike ride at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 17, during DreamWeek and ahead of San Antonio's annual MLK March. (Google Maps)

SAN ANTONIO – Several San Antonio bike organizers will host the inaugural “Freedom Ride” during DreamWeek and the days leading up to the annual Martin Luther King Jr. March.

Black Girls Do Bike: San Antonio and Ghisallo Cycling Initiative are collaborating on the ride, scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 17 at MLK Park.

The ride will have four, eight and 15-mile routes to Southside Lions Park and back to MLK Park. A less-than-half-mile Freedom Loop route will also be offered at MLK Park.

Snacks and hydration will be provided at three stations along the route to Southside Lions Park.

Bikes and helmets will be provided for learn-to-ride participants; however, helmets will be required for the Freedom Loop or Salado Creek trail rides, an Instagram post from Ghisallo Cycling Initiative said.

The event will also serve as a fundraiser for several local initiatives, according to a DreamWeek events page.

The public is asked to register for the event, and there is no fee. Registration info can be found here.

Read more:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos