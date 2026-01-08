Inaugural ‘Freedom Ride’ planned ahead of San Antonio’s MLK March

Martin Luther King Park will host a community bike ride at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 17, during DreamWeek and ahead of San Antonio's annual MLK March.

SAN ANTONIO – Several San Antonio bike organizers will host the inaugural “Freedom Ride” during DreamWeek and the days leading up to the annual Martin Luther King Jr. March.

Black Girls Do Bike: San Antonio and Ghisallo Cycling Initiative are collaborating on the ride, scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 17 at MLK Park.

The ride will have four, eight and 15-mile routes to Southside Lions Park and back to MLK Park. A less-than-half-mile Freedom Loop route will also be offered at MLK Park.

Snacks and hydration will be provided at three stations along the route to Southside Lions Park.

Bikes and helmets will be provided for learn-to-ride participants; however, helmets will be required for the Freedom Loop or Salado Creek trail rides, an Instagram post from Ghisallo Cycling Initiative said.

The event will also serve as a fundraiser for several local initiatives, according to a DreamWeek events page.

The public is asked to register for the event, and there is no fee. Registration info can be found here.

